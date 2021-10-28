Amazon's new TVs will support Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's own TVs, including the Omni and 4-Series Fire TVs, will soon support Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features.

With AirPlay 2, it'll be easier for you to play content on the TV from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And with the HomeKit integration, you can control your TV with Siri or the Home app, making it simple to include them in smart home routines. Amazon already rolled out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to select "Fire TV Edition" TVs from Toshiba and Insignia, but, interestingly, they have yet to come to some Fire TV devices, such as Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

So, it's just interesting to note Amazon is ready to announce support for its new TVs, according to The Verge, but is quiet about older and lesser-known devices. The new Omni series features built-in far-field microphones, Amazon said, and it supports hands-free Alexa voice commands, and has 65-inch and 75-inch models that come with Dolby Vision HDR. But there are also smaller 43-, 50-, and 55-inch sizes available with HDR10.

The Omni series is the higher-end option, starting at $409 for the 43-inch model and going up to $1,099 for 75 inches. It includes features like Dolby Vision (65- and 75-inch), always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support (coming later this year).

The lower-end Amazon Fire TV 4-Series ranges from $369 for 43 inches up to just 55 inches at $519.