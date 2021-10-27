Amazon Fire TV gets spooky with Halloween Alexa commands

(Pocket-lint) - This Halloween you'll be able to ask Amazon Alexa to play spooky movies on your Fire TV and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, with new phrases based on popular horror franchise quotes.

For example "Alexa, One, Two, Freddy's Coming For You…" will open A Nightmare on Elm Street on Prime Video.

To make it work, simply ask Alexa a quote from a selection of films to open it on the relevant streaming service, which includes Prime Video and IMDb TV.

Amazon isn't leaving kids out of the fun either, with the inclusion of family friendly favourites like The Addams Family, Hotel Transylvania and Casper.

Parents can say "Alexa, show me the friendly ghost" to watch Casper or "Alexa, you bewitched me!" to watch The Addams Family.

Here's the full list of Halloween quotes to try out:

Black Death: "Alexa, vengeance is mine"

Cloverfield: "Alexa, something has found us."

Donnie Darko: "Alexa, when will the world end?"

Hannibal Rising: "Alexa, what's left in you to love?"

Hellraiser: "Alexa, it's not personal baby."

Lake Placid The Final Chapter: "Alexa, jump into croc-infested waters!"

Paranormal Activity: "Alexa, I bought a Ouija board."

Scary Movie: "Alexa, do you like scary movies?"

Psycho (1960): "Alexa, I'm Norma Bates."

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010): "Alexa, One, Two, Freddy's Coming For You..."

The Sixth Sense: "Alexa, I see dead people."

Casper: “Alexa, show me the friendly ghost."

The Addams Family (1991): "Alexa, you bewitched me!"

Hotel Transylvania: "Alexa, I'm a frankenhomie!"