How to watch Emma Raducanu in the US Open final

(Pocket-lint) - British teenager Emma Raducanu has beaten all the odds and made her way into the US Open final in spectacular fashion. She hasn't even dropped a set yet.

Her journey is made all the more remarkable by the fact that she also had to complete three qualifying matches to even make the Grand Slam tournament.

This Saturday, 11 September 2021, she will face fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez, who also went into the tournament unseeded. Here's how to watch the final live.

The US Open final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez is scheduled to start at 9pm BST (4pm locally to the New York venue) on Saturday 11 September 2021.

Amazon has the exclusive broadcast rights to live US Open action in the UK. You will therefore either need to be an Amazon Prime member or subscribe to Amazon Prime Video specifically.

Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year, or £7.99 per month. For that, you get access to Amazon Prime Video streaming, next or same-day deliveries from Amazon.co.uk, and many more benefits.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime Video alone, but that also costs £7.99 per month so you're better off with full Prime membership with its added extras.

If you have not been a Prime member before, you get a 30-day free trial period so can technically sign up to just watch the final and it won't cost you a penny.

Although it won't be live on terrestrial TV, the BBC will show highlights during an hour-long show on Sunday afternoon on BBC One. It will also host audio commentary of the match live on the Saturday on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, and the BBC Sport website and app. The website and app will also show video clips after the match.

ESPN holds the exclusive rights to show the final in the US itself. It will be broadcast live on ESPN on the Saturday night. You will also be able to watch it via the ESPN mobile app or on ESPN+ - the broadcaster's subscription streaming service.

ESPN+ is available as part of a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu - priced at $13.99 per month. Alternatively, you can subscribe for just ESPN+ for $6.99 per month, or $69.99 for the year.

A final option is to add ESPN+ to an existing Hulu subscription for an extra $5.99 per month. That way you can watch ESPN+ through your Hulu app.