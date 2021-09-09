Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max can show you who's at the door while you're watching TV

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced a new version of its Fire TV Stick, turning up the dial by giving the stick new core hardware, meaning it's faster than ever.

The new device looks the same as the existing Fire TV Stick 4K, but Amazon says it is 40 per cent more powerful, with a new 1.8GHz processor and 2GB RAM.

That should mean it's faster to navigate with apps opening with great immediacy, while there's also a boost on the wireless connectivity front, with this latest device supporting Wi-Fi 6. Of course, you'll need a Wi-Fi 6 router to get the most benefit.

That should mean streams are more stable, with a faster move to the best quality of stream when you start watching something.

Elsewhere, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support and also comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote so it's easy to ask for what you want to watch - or to command Alexa to do anything else for that matter.

You'll also be able to connect up existing compatible Echo devices like the Echo Studio or 4-gen Echo to create a home cinema setup.

Thanks to the additional power, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports picture-in-picture, so you'll be able to live view your security camera feed while watching a movie, with the ability to show your Ring Video Doorbell feed when someone comes to the door.

Of course all the other skills remain, offering access to all your favourite streaming services, so it's easy to watch the latest from Amazon, Disney+, Netflix and many more.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available to pre-order, with shipping starting on 7 October.

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 9 September 2021.
