(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has offered an ad-supported streaming service, called IMDb TV, in the US for the past couple years. It's been available on most major platforms - except, notably, iOS and Android. That's no longer the case, however.

IMDb TV now has its own dedicated app for the iPhone and iPad and Android. The streaming service provides access to a decent catalogue of movies and series and even originals produced by Amazon Studios. Previously, you could access IMDb TV content in the IMDb app mobile app, but now you can use the standalone streaming app for the service on iOS and Android. Content is still available to stream through IMDb, though.

Check out IMDb TV's full listing here to see what's available to watch - all for free. Currently, we see a range of classics and even newer hits, such as Schitt’s Creek, Scream Queens, How to Train Your Dragon, Lie to Me, My Name is Earl, Charade, McLintock, Lost, Mad Men, Donnie Darko, and more. IMDb TV also has a deal with Universal to stream some films following their release in theatres and a pay-one premiere on Peacock.

Aside from iOS and Android, IMDb TV is available on select smart TVs as well as Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Android TV, Android TV OS devices, PlayStation 4, Chromecast with Google TV, and Nvidia Shield. It’s also a free channel within Prime Video. You can learn more about the service in our guide.