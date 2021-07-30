(Pocket-lint) - If you'd prefer to use your TV to view meeting participants in a Zoom video call, you now have an easy way with Amazon's Fire TV Cube.

Amazon has announced its second-generation set-top box now supports two-way Zoom calls. This integration follows support for videoconferencing between the Fire TV Cube and Alexa smart displays, something Amazon rolled out last year.

To get started using Zoom with your Fire TV Cube, you will need:

Connect your webcam to your Fire TV Cube and then place the webcam above your TV screen for the best results. Ideally, you will want your TV and webcam to be about 6 to 10 feet away from you for calls. Here is Amazon's fine print about what types of webcams to use and how:

"To access two-way video calling using Zoom, you will need to connect a webcam that supports USB Video Class (UVC) with at least 720p resolution and 30fps to your Fire TV Cube using a Micro USB to USB adapter. For a better experience, we recommend webcams with 1080p resolution and a 60–90 degree field of view from 6–10 feet away from the TV. We do not recommend 4K webcams."

Download and install Zoom from the Fire TV Appstore. Once downloaded, you can join Zoom meetings as: A guest

Or, by signing into your Zoom account and following the on-screen instructions. To join a meeting, you can simply say, “Alexa, join my Zoom meeting". Alexa will ask for the meeting ID and passcode.

You can also use the remote control to provide the meeting ID and passcode.

Note: If you sign in to your Zoom account, you will be able to see your contacts, upcoming meetings, and start and join meetings from the Zoom app. You can also link your calendar to Alexa (follow these instructions). Once you do that, you can say things like, “Alexa, join my Zoom meeting,” in order to join meetings in your calendar. To enter the meeting simply say “yes”, and you will be dialed in.

To make things easier on you, Amazon has also offered up this handy list of webcams and adapters it recommends for using Zoom on a Fire TV Cube:

Amazon has a FAQ page here. We also have a guide on Zoom here and a review on the second-generation Fire TV Cube here.