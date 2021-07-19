(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has started to roll out its latest, redesigned Fire TV experience to the 2nd gen Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Edition sets, and Fire TV soundbars.

Having already launched for the most recent devices between last December and this spring, Amazon's update will be available to download and install for the remaining compatible Fire TV family in the "coming weeks".

The new Fire TV experience adds user profiles, a simplified menu bar, and the ability to pin your favourite apps to the homescreen.

App Peeks are also new as part of the update. They enable users to see content from popular apps without needing to click on them. Find also enables content discovery through categories, such as TV shows, movies, and kids and family.

In adding to the new experience, owners of a Fire TV Stick 2nd gen can now also access Amazon Kids.

Amazon Kids on Fire TV gives access to thousands of age appropriate shows and films, all secured behind simple parental controls.

Families with an Amazon Kids+ subscription can also access premium content as part of their membership.

The Amazon Kids content is available now, while uou may have to wait a little longer for the new Fire TV experience as it rolls out across devices.