TikTok comes to Amazon Fire TV devices

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Fire TV device owners can now view TikTok videos on a big screen TV. A TikTok app is now available across multiple Fire TV dongles and boxes.

You can also download the app from the Amazon Appstore on Fire TV Edition sets in the UK, Germany and France.

The TikTok TV app offers content from TikTok's "For You" and "Following" feeds. It'll also give you easy access to the most viewed and liked video.

A new feature - TikTok Discover - is also available for TV viewers. This offers a personalised list of content, so it's easier for you to find clips you like.

Of course, as it's TikTok, videos will largely be viewed in profile on a landscape TV screen - but that's the nature of the beast these days.

"We're excited to bring the creativity and joy of TikTok to Amazon's Fire TV devices in France, Germany and the UK," said TikTok UK's general manager, Rich Waterworth.

"TikTok TV app on Fire TV will be a new way for people to come together and enjoy videos from some of our most popular content categories on the big screen. Whether it's learning a new skill or just having some fun together watching what you love, now more than ever, this is a brilliant way for people to be entertained by their favourite TikTok content together at home."