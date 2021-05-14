(Pocket-lint) - The brooding adventures of Hieronymus Bosch - Harry to is friends - has been a firm favourite with fans on Amazon since its 2015 debut.

Spanning six seasons so far, Bosch, based on the Michael Connelly novels, follows the exploits of the titular Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), an LAPD homicide detective with a troubled past and some unconventional methods. Never far from controversy, the mysteries of Bosch's past life unravel as he pursues the truth on the streets of Los Angeles.

With the final season air date now confirmed, here is everything you need to know about Bosch season 7.

Amazon has confirmed Bosch season 7 will premiere on 25 June 2021.

It is not currently clear if all episodes of the series will be available to watch from 25 June, or if it will be a week-by-week affair. We suspect it is more likely to be the latter.

Bosch season 7 will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video when it comes out on 25 June.

The detective drama is an Amazon Original series - and the streaming service's longest at that. To watch it, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime subscription.

Despite seasons one to six having 10 episodes each, season 7 is said to have eight episodes.

This will bring the total number of episodes for Amazon's longest-running TV series to 68.

Bosch season 7 is based on Michael Connelly's book from 2014, The Burning Room, and the arson case that inspired it.

A young girl dies in the fire, and in true Detective Harry Bosch style, he risks everything to bring the killer to justice. Amazon released the trailer for the final season, which you can watch below, and it looks like it's going to be an explosive finale...literally.

Well, Bosch wouldn't be Bosch without Detective Hieronymus Bosch - played by Titus Welliver.

The LAPD detective will be joined by Detective Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector), Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), Chief Irvin Irving (Lance Reddick) and Lt. Grace Billets (Amy Aquino).

Bosch seasons one to six are all available to watch on Prime Video and are included with the Amazon Prime membership.

With 10 episodes in each season, you've just got a cool 60 to get through before 25 June. No problem right?

No, not as we know it. Bosch season 7 is the show's final season. Don't be too sad though, as there is said to be a IMDb spin off series in the works so it won't be the last time we see Titus Welliver as Bosch.

Madison Lintz (Maddie Bosch) is also down to reprise her role in the spin off.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.