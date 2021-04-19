Amazon Kids comes to UK-based Fire TV devices

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Kids and Kids+ has now been launched on Fire TV devices in the UK. The servicse will see thousands of child-friendly shows available on the devices in addition to parental controls. In essence, it's what's already been available on Fire tablets now coming to TV as well.

Kids+ subscribers get access to premium children's shows. Of course, numerous other subscriptions are available and will give you access to much of the same content, but the key benefit here is that parents can manage their kids' profiles and see what they've watched - though kids tend to find a way around restrictions on particular devices by just switching to another!

Parents can add purchased TV shows, films and downloaded apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer to their kids’ Fire TV profiles while you can also customise time limits, age filters, and set up things for both weekdays but give them more freedom at the weekend. You can also set a PIN as well.

Everything is fully configurable via the Amazon Parent Dashboard (parents.amazon.co.uk) on mobile or desktop. Amazon says that Amazon Kids on Fire TV is available on Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV (3rd Gen, Pendant Design).

Amazon Kids on Fire TV will be rolling out to Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) later this year.

Writing by Dan Grabham.