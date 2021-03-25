(Pocket-lint) - You can now pre-order Amazon's third-generation Alexa Voice Remote, which includes new buttons.

Similar to how Roku's $40 Voice Remote features buttons on the bottom that provide direct access to streaming services, Amazon's new remote also includes buttons that will take you to the Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu apps. If you subscribe to and regularly use those four streaming services, you might want to upgrade to the new remote. Otherwise, it's not that big of a deal.

Critics will argue Amazon should offer mappable buttons you can program to the services and functions you use most often. But, honestly, we don't mind the new app buttons. Millions of people use all four of those streaming services, including us, so they are no inconvenience. Besides, they're located in a place that's easy to ignore. Admittedly, we don't often use the ones on our Roku remote.

These are voice-controlled remotes, after all, so the most natural way to open an app is by hitting the mic button and asking just that.

Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote costs $30 on Amazon and is available to preorder now in the US. It's compatible with Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (second-generation and later), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (first-generation and later), and Fire TV (third-generation).

It doesn't work with Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.