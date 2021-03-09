(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Fire TV devices are getting a new digital video rental service for users to choose from: Vudu.

Vudu was owned by Walmart, but then Fandango bought it last year. It's a popular way to rent or purchase 4K HDR movies in the US, offering a vast catalogue of more than 150,000 movies and TV shows for you to stream. Just this month, the service added ViacomCBS' new The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, as well as the film Minari and The Walking Dead TV show.

Now, the service is finally coming to the Amazon Fire TV platform. Vudu said you'll be able to access your existing Vudu library and Movies Anywhere titles. It should be available within the coming days, or by mid-March 2021. Keep in mind Vudu released apps PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S last year, and it came to Comcast’s Xfinity Flex and X1 platforms in March.

It's also long been available on Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS and Android mobile devices, and LG, Sony, and Samsung smart TVs.

“We want Vudu fans to be able to watch movies and TV shows on all of their favorite devices, and Fire TV has been one of our customers’ most-requested devices for streaming content," said Kevin Shepela, Fandango’s chief commercial officer, said in a press release.

See how Vudu compares to other digital video rental services and streaming services via Pocket-lint's US streaming apps guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.