Got a Fire TV Cube? You can now do picture-in-picture for doorbells and cameras

(Pocket-lint) - Following on from its deal with Sky earlier in the week, Amazon has now announced a new feature for the current Fire TV Cube (2nd gen).

The device can now show you a picture-in-picture feed of compatible smart home and doorbell cameras.

So if you're watching Prime Video - or anything else on your Fire TV Cube - and somebody presses your Ring doorbell, you can choose to get the video feed in the top right corner of the screen. A pretty neat feature.

As well as Ring devices (Ring is also owned by Amazon, of course) it works with cameras from Nest, Wyze and Logitech, too. Strangely though there's no support for another Amazon brand, Blink.

When you see the video playing in the top corner of your screen you can say "Alexa, talk to [Ring device name]" to speak with the visitor, or say "Alexa, show me [Ring device name]" to expand the video to full screen.

Amazon also says there are now more than 50 million unique users of Fire TV devices.

Writing by Dan Grabham.