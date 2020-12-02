(Pocket-lint) - Amazon will add two-way Alexa video calling to its Fire TV Cube streaming device over the "coming weeks".

Rolling out to users in the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain, Amazon Alexa video calling will give Fire TV Cube owners the opportunity to plus in a third-party webcam in order to see and chat to loved ones - as long as they too own an Alexa-enabled device with a camera and screen.

Those who have the Alexa app installed on their mobiles, or own a Fire tablet or Echo Show will be able to communicate with the Fire TV Cube and vice versa.

Owners need only either push the talk button on the remote or say "Alexa, call xxxx" to start a call. During the conversations, recognised commands include "Alexa, video on", "Alexa, answer" and "Alexa, end call".

Compatible webcams must have UVC support, minimum of 720p resolution, and be capable of 30fps.

Other new features coming to Fire TV include the ability to answer a Ring Video Doorbell notification on a TV and see the security feed. You will also soon be able to see Alexa responses on top of TV viewing.

For example, you can have an overlay of the weather pop-up when watching a movie or show, without having to go back to the homescreen first.

squirrel_widget_166802

Writing by Rik Henderson.