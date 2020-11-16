HBO Max is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire tablets

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon and WarnerMedia-owned HBO have come to an agreement that will see Amazon Fire TV devices in the US get HBO Max.

Starting 17 November 2020, owners of Amazon Fire TV devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire tablets will be able to access the HBO Max streaming service. Previously, if they wanted to watch HBO content, they had to access a version of HBO Now, called HBO, which didn't include the full HBO Max catalogue. The old HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically switch to HBO Max.

WarnerMedia said HBO/HBO Now subscribers can simply log in with their account credentials. If they want to be new customers, they can sign up for HBO Max directly within the app. As for current HBO subscribers who subscribe through an Amazon Prime Video Channel - which allows Amazon Prime subscribers to purchase individual plans separately from HBO through their device - they can also easily log into HBO Max.

This makes Roku the only other streaming platform that doesn't yet have HBO Max. But both WarnerMedia and Roku have said they hope to iron out a deal.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.