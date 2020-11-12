Autumn Nations Cup 2020: How to watch the rugby autumn internationals

(Pocket-lint) - With stadiums closed, you're unlikely to have a ticket to the 2020 autumn internationals, or Autumn Nations Cup 2020 to give it its full name.

The competition will see England, Fiji, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales battle it out through three rounds and a finals weekend.

The opening match is on Friday 13 November, with kick-off at 7:00pm, with round one matches played across the weekend of 14-15 November.

Round two matches will be played across the weekend of 21-22 November.

Round three matches will be played across 28-29 November.

The finals weekend will take place on 5-6 December.

Most of the games will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. You'll need a subscription to watch, but if you have a Prime subscription then you'll already have access.

Once you have a subscription you'll be able to watch on any device offering the Amazon Video app, be that your phone, tablet, TV, games console or computer. Here's a full guide on how to watch Amazon Video on your TV.

There are three games that will be on Channel 4, however. Those include the opening game Ireland vs Wales on 13 November, England vs Ireland on 21 November and Ireland vs Georgia on 29 November.

Here's a breakdown of the matches, the kick-off times and the where you can watch them. All times are GMT.

13 Nov Ireland Wales 7:00pm Channel 4 14 Nov Italy Scotland 12:45pm Amazon Prime Video 14 Nov England Georgia 3:00pm Amazon Prime Video 15 Nov France Fiji 2:30pm Amazon Prime Video

21 Nov Italy Fiji 12:45pm Amazon Prime Video 21 Nov England Ireland 3:00pm Channel 4 21 Nov Wales Georgia 5:15pm Amazon Prime Video 22 Nov Scotland France 3:00pm Amazon Prime Video

28 Nov Scotland Fiji 1:45pm Amazon Prime Video 28 Nov Wales England 4:00pm Amazon Prime Video 28 Nov France Italy 8:00pm Amazon Prime Video 29 Nov Ireland Georgia 2:00pm Channel 4

05 Dec Georgia TBD 12:00pm Amazon Prime Video 05 Dec Ireland TBD 2:15pm Amazon Prime Video 05 Dec Wales TBD 4:45pm Amazon Prime Video 05 Dec England TBD 2:00pm Amazon Prime Video

Writing by Chris Hall.