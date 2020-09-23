Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick Lite is an incoming cheaper alternative to Amazon's 4K stick

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Amazon's Devices and Services event this week will include a new Fire TV Stick.

The new Stick Lite has leaked in images posted by German site WinFuture.de. It seems to be a slightly revamped version of the older Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick that will sit underneath the 4K version. Expect it to clock in around the $35 or £35 mark and once again offer Full HD support rather than 4K.

The older Fire TV Streaming Stick went off sale on Amazon's sites recently, but it's still available at retail - check out our comparison of the two existing sticks: Fire TV Stick vs TV Stick 4K: Which Amazon streaming stick is best for you?

The remote appears to have once again been revised with a new TV button but there's now no power button while the volume and mute buttons have also completely disappeared.

We guess the new TV button will take you to some live TV channel services which could include Amazon's live sport offerings. However, Alexa remains the key way of finding the content you want.

It looks like the only change to the physical streaming stick is the addition of the 'smile' logo to the outside rather than the full Amazon wordmark. Of course, there could be unknown capabilities inside.

Writing by Dan Grabham.