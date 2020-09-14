(Pocket-lint) - The legend surrounding Nicolas Cage seems to offer no sign of abating - he's one of the most bemusing and mercurial actors of his generation, and in all honesty has specialised in attaching himself to largely terrible films for a while now, studded with the occasional success.

What he's never tackled, though, is a regular, recurring TV role. That's apparently set to change, with Cage attached in the lead role to an adaptation of Tiger King, the Netflix docu-series that absolutely exploded so massively earlier this year.

Cage is set to play Joe Exotic, the lead figure in the story, and it's fair to say that bit of casting has gone down very well with the denizens of the millenial internet that so devoured Tiger King in the first place. He's got the right blend of acting chops and all-out weirdness that Joe Exotic displayed throughout his interviews and footage.

Now, the production of the show has taken a step forward, with Amazon Studios coming on board to join CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television at the helm of the series.

Whether that means it'll be bound for Amazon Prime Video in at least some territories if and when the show releases is anyone's guess at this stage, but does feel likely.

The new series is also technically based on the same book that inspired the Netflix documentary, “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad - just in case anyone was wondering how Amazon could make a show based off a Netflix show without any issues.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.