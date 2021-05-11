(Pocket-lint) - Looking for a great new TV series to binge watch on Amazon Prime TV? You've come to the right place. This is the Pocket-lint team's list of amazing shows available to watch on Amazon Prime TV.

If it's on our list, at least one member of the Pocket-lint team has watched the show and would recommend it. There's a range of shows suited to a range of tastes, whether you fancy yourself a detective or a romantic, so you should find at least one show you'll enjoy watching every night for the next few weeks.

Under each show, you'll find the number of seasons, the typical episode length and how many episodes in total so you can gauge how long it will take you to get through the show, ready for your next binge.

Little Fires Everywhere

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Episode length: 60 minutes

Similar to: Big Little Lies, Dead to Me, Shaerp Objects, Modern Love

Little Fires Everywhere is a miniseries based on the 2017 book by Celeste NG. It follows the intertwined lives and fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and mother Mia Warren and her daughter Pearl Warren. A season two isn't on the cards at the moment.

Jack Ryan

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 16

Episode length: 60 minutes

Similar to: All the Devil's Men, Mile 22, Treadstone

CIA analyst - Jack Ryan - discovers a pattern in terrorist communication in a series of suspicious bank transfers. His discovery thrusts him from his office desk job to the centre of a dangerous field assignment in the hunt for a rising terrorist plotting an attack on the US and allies. A season 3 has been confirmed.

Bosch

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 60

Episode length: 47 minutes

Similar to: The Killing, Sneaky Pete, Ray Donovan, Goliath

Based on Michael Connelly's novels, the series Bosch follows LAPD homocide detective Harry Bosch working to solve various cases, whilst also standing trial for the fatal shooting of a serial murder suspect. A seventh season has been confirmed.

The Grand Tour

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 42

Episode length: 60 minutes

Similar to: The Grand Tour Presents, The Great Escapists, James May Our Man In Japan

The Grand Tour follows Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May on their adventures across the world driving - and adapting - various cars and testing them to their limits. More seasons are expected.

Preacher

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 43

Episode length: 60 minutes

Similar to: American Gods, Good Omens, Legion

Following a supernatural event at his church, a preacher - Jesse Custer - who has a drinking problem and a loss of faith, enlists the help of a vampire and his ex to find God. No more seasons.

This is Us

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 86

Episode length: 45 minutes

Similar to: Brothers and Sisters, Modern Family, Life in Pieces

This is Us focuses on a unique set of triplets - Kevin, Kate and Randall - and their parents - Rebecca and Jack Pearson, all of whom were born on the same day. A season 6 is coming.

Vikings

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 89

Episode length: 45 minutes

Similar to: Game of Thrones, Boudica, Rise of the Viking

Vikings is The History Channel's scripted series following Ragnar Lothbrok - descendant of Odin and god of wars and warriors - and his determination to become King of the Vikings. No more seasons.

The Boys

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 16

Episode length: 60 minutes

Similar to: Invincible, American Gods, The Tick

The Boys is a series following a group of vigilantes, known as The Boys, who make it their mission to take down corrupt superheroes that have embraced their darker sides. A season 3 is coming.

The Man in the High Castle

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 40

Episode length: 60 minutes

Similar to: Hunters, Hitler: The Rise of Evil, Jack Ryan

The Man in the High Castle is a based on Philip K. Dick's novel exploring what America would be like if the Allied Powers had lost WWII and Japan and Germany ruled. No more seasons.

Sneaky Pete

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 30

Episode length: 60 minutes

Similar to: Start Up, The Infiltrator, Bosch

Sneaky Pete is about a con man on the run from a gangster, taking cover as his prison cellmate Pete. In his cover, he reunites with Pete's family who drag him into a world as dangerous as the one he is running from. No more seasons.

Bob's Burgers

Seasons: 11

Episodes: 215

Episode length: 22 minutes

Similar to: Futurama, American Dad, Family Guy, Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers is an animation series focusing on Bob and his family who run their dream restaurant Bob's Burgers. Business isn't the fastest, but they remain hopeful. More seasons are coming.

Grey's Anatomy

Seasons: 17

Episodes: 380

Episode length: 41 minutes

Similar to: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, This is Us

Grey's Anatomy follows surgical intern Meredith Grey and her peers, as well as their surpervisors. It's not just their professional lives though, it's all the juicy bits from their personal lives too, naturally intertwining. A season 18 has been confirmed.

StartUp

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 30

Episode length: 44 minutes

Similar to: Mad Dogs, Con Man

StartUp follows a desperate banker, an American gang lord and a hacker who are all forced to work together in an unlikely partnership to build a business and stay alive. No more seasons.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.