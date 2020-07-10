If you're one of the millions who own Fire TV devices, you now have a new way to let your kids safely stream child-friendly content on your TV: The YouTube Kids app has arrived for Amazon's streaming media players. It's an official, dedicated app that's separate from the main YouTube app.

If you don't know a lot about YouTube Kids, we have an explainer here. Amazon also described it in its announcement blog post:

"The YouTube Kids app is now available on Fire TV with tons of content for your kids. YouTube Kids is a separate app and was designed to provide a safe experience for kids that is more fun for them to explore on their own, and easier for parents and caregivers to guide their journey. Plus, the whole app was designed to meet kids’ needs, like larger buttons for easier interaction and child-friendly graphics throughout to keep them engaged."

Keep in mind this app is launching about a year after the main YouTube app returned to the Fire TV. Google and Amazon couldn't come to an agreement and make a deal for years, resulting in no official YouTube experience for Amazon devices. There were workarounds, but they weren't native, and many users longed for a true YouTube app.

Now, however, Google and Amazon have made friends, at least a little anyway. And your family can finally stream YouTube Kids - via an official app - complete with parental controls and age-appropriate content. Amazon said the app will begin rolling out to Fire TV users starting 9 July 2020.