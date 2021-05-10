How to create Amazon Prime Video profiles for your family

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Prime Video service offers individual user profiles for your family, just like Netflix.

It's a simple feature to set up, and it's available globally. Here is everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Video user profiles and how to set them up.

Prime Video allows you to create and manage multiple user profiles within one account. This enables each member of your household to have a more personalised experience when using the streaming service.

Each profile has separate recommendations, watch history, season progress, and watch lists.

Each Prime Video account can have up to six user profiles.

One profile must serve as the primary account holder, and then that person can add up to five additional profiles, either for adults or kids. (A profile for kids restricts the type of content available to stream.)

First, you need to be an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, and you need to create or be part of an Amazon Household.

As a Prime member, you can create an Amazon Household, which allows you to connect and share your Amazon Prime benefits with your whole family. Two adults and up to four teenagers and four children can make up your Amazon Household. Sharing benefits through Amazon Household requires both adults to link their accounts in an Amazon Household and agree to share payment methods. Each adult keeps their personal account while sharing.

You can create an Amazon Household here. More information about managing your Amazon Household can be found on Amazon's site here.

Once that's all set, you can get started creating Prime Video user profiles. You can do it online, from the Prime Video app, or from your Fire TV.

To create and manage a Prime Video user profile on the PrimeVideo.com website:

Go to the "Profile Picker" drop-down from Prime Video home page in the top right corner. Click "Add new" to create a new profile. Click "Manage profiles" from "Profile Picker" drop-down. Click "Edit profile" and select the profile icon you want to manage. Click "Remove profile" to remove a profile. Or Make changes to the profile and select "Save changes."

To create and manage a Prime Video user profile through the Prime Video app on iOS, Android devices, and Fire Tablets:

Click "My Stuff" at the bottom of your Prime Video app screen. Go to the "Profile Picker" drop-down. Click "+" icon to create a new profile. Click "Edit" from "Profile Picker" drop-down. Select the profile icon you want to manage. Click "Remove profile" to remove a profile. Or Make changes to the profile and select "Save."

To create and manage Prime Video user profiles through the Prime Video app on your Fire TV devices (CA, IN, FR, IT, and ES only):

Go to the "Profile Picker" drop-down on Prime Video app home page. Click "+" icon to create a new profile. Click "Manage profiles" from "Profile Picker" drop-down. Select the profile icon you want to manage. Click "Remove profile" to remove a profile. Or Make changes to the profile and select "Save."

Still not finding your device? Check out Amazon's support page here.

Users on one Prime Video account can simultaneously stream up to three videos, though no more than two devices can stream the same video at the same time.

An Amazon Household requires two adults to link their accounts and agree to share payment methods. Each adult keeps his or her personal account while sharing. Purchases are disabled in Kids profile. To block Kids from purchasing on non-Kids profiles, you can enable purchase restrictions under Prime Video settings.

Check out Amazon's help hub.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.