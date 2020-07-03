You've been able to watch Amazon Prime Video in a few different ways for a while now. Whether on tablet, TV, smartphone or in a browser, but what about offline viewing?

If you want to be able to watch Amazon Prime Video content while travelling or using your device somewhere you know won't have a good internet connection, then there's good news as there are now multiple ways to download content for offline watching.

Stick with us as we explain how.

The process for downloading video content from Amazon Prime Video on your phone is fairly straightforward.

Within the official Amazon Prime Video app for either Android smartphones or Apple iPhones you simply need to search for the show or movie you want to download.

Once there, you'll see a button to download the entire season with a single click. Alternatively, you can scroll down and download specific episodes. For films, you obviously have the option to download the entire thing to your device.

When you click you'll then be able to choose the download quality and get an idea of how much space the download will take up on your phone.

You can then go to the downloads page to view them when you're offline. The downloads are stored under "My Stuff" which is accessible from the bottom navigation within the app.

Once you're finished watching you can then click on the options here to delete the download and free up space on your phone.

You need an Amazon Prime account to do all this, but you can then download both Amazon Prime Video content and purchased films or shows this way.

If you visit Amazon Prime Video in a browser on Windows 10, you'll now see an option to download the specific show or film you're interested in.

Clicking that button will take you to the Amazon Prime Video app for Windows.

Download that app and log in to your Amazon Prime account. You're then presented with a pleasant and familiar interface that's similar to the smartphone one.

1/3 Pocket-lint

Search for the content you want to watch and you'll see the option to download either individual shows, entire seasons or movies directly to your device.

Once downloaded, that content is then accessible via the "downloads" tab on the left-hand navigation within the app.

It's worth noting that the process is slightly different from that in the mobile app. You don't choose the download quality here. Instead, you need to do that via the settings within the app.

Click the settings cog in the bottom left corner of the app. In the settings you can then choose from these download quality options:

Best - 1 hour of video uses about 2.4 GB of data and storage

Better - 1 hour of video uses about 1.1 GB of data and storage

Good - 1 hour of video uses about 0.5 GB of data and storage

The settings in the app will let you know how much space you're using up with the downloads too and you can delete any you've finished with from the downloads section.

It is worth noting that you don't get to choose where the downloads are stored though, which is a shame as it means you can't manage storage if you have larger internal or external drives working alongside your main Windows drive.

Enjoy!