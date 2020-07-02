Amazon is making a new sci-fi TV series based on its popular Fallout franchise. Here's what you need to know.

Amazon Studios has been hard at work turning the popular Fallout games franchise into a full TV series.

It will be an Amazon Prime Original series produced by Kilter Films and stars Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Ella Purcell (Yellowjackets) and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks).

Fallout TV series | What we know

Harsh and humourous nuclear fantasy

The new Fallout TV show is inspired by Bethesda's Fallout series of post-apocalyptic RPGs. It won't use any of the existing storylines, however. An all-new story has been written especially.

Bethesda has previously revealed that the show will keep the games’ “harsh tone" intact while also sprinkling in moments of "ironic humour and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies”. The Fallout game series started in 1997, with the release of Black Isle Studio's isometric RPG, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic Southern California in the year 2161. The later sequels dive into apocalyptic versions of Washington DC, Las Vegas, and Boston.

From the creators of HBO Westworld

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the creators of HBO's Westworld, are at the heart of the project, serving as its creators. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman of Bethesda Softworks are listed as executive producers, while Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner are its showrunners.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Joy and Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter after the original announcement. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. We’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

Nolan himself has directed the show's first episode - having also directed multiple episodes of Westworld previously.

Fallout TV series | Cast and crew

Here's a summary of the cast and crew members confirmed so far for the Fallout series:

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner - Showrunners

- Showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan - Executive producers (and Nolan directing)

- Executive producers (and Nolan directing) Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios - Executive producer

- Executive producer James Altman of Bethesda Softworks - Executive producer

- Executive producer Walton Goggins - Ghoul

- Ghoul Ella Purcell

Kyle MacLachlan

Xelia Mendes-Jones

Aaron Moten

A release date has not been announced although it is thought to debut in 2023.

The show has finished filming (having started in July 2022), but considering its theme, a lot of post-production effects are required.

A selection of set images leaked in August 2022, which shows that it will stylistically stick to the games.

Fallout TV series | Trailers

There are no trailers yet for the Fallout TV show. However, Bethesda's Fallout Twitter account did tweet a teaser in 2020:

This was followed up in October 2022 with an official image from the show.

