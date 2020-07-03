Bethesda announced that Amazon Studios greenlit a new sci-fi TV series based on its popular Fallout franchise. Here's what you need to know.

The new Fallout TV show is completely inspired by Bethesda's Fallout series of post-apocalyptic RPG video games. Bethesda said the show will reportedly keep intact the games’ “harsh tone" while also sprinkling in moments of "ironic humor and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies”.

The Fallout game series started in 1997, with the release of Fallout, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic Southern California in the year 2161. The later sequels dive into apocalyptic versions of Washington DC, Las Vegas, and Boston. With their Amazon Prime series, Joy and Nolan aim to capture “the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy".

No other details about the show's plot have been revealed.

The new Fallout show will be a Prime original produced by Kilter Films.

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan - Showrunners

- Showrunners Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios - Executive producer

- Executive producer James Altman of Bethesda Softworks - Executive producer

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the creators of HBO's Westworld, will serve as showrunners of the project, which is still in the development stage. Meanwhile, Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman of Bethesda Softworks have both signed on to be the executive producers. No other details about the cast and crew have been revealed.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Joy and Noldaan told THR. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. We’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

Leep in mind Nolan and Joy both signed a blockbuster overall deal with Amazon in 2019, meaning the pair had to exit their existing deal with Warner Bros Television. The new deal is reportedly worth $150 million over five years. They will remain as writers and executive producers on HBO’s Westworld, which has garnered 43 Emmy Award nominations over two seasons.

A release date has not been announced. The show is still in the development stages. Variety claimed that Kilter Films is not only producing the project but has a series commitment penalty attached, meaning "it would go directly to series if Amazon execs are on board with the scripts".

There are no trailers yet for the Fallout TV show. It has not yet been filmed. However, Bethesda's Fallout Twitter account did tweet a teaser:

