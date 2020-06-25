Amazon might be looking to upgrade its Prime Video on-demand video offerings with live TV. According to a new report from Protocol, which cited publicly available job listings, Amazon appears to be readying a push into live TV.

Details are unclear about what the new live TV services might include because the entire effort is in the early stages. However, one job listing suggests Amazon wants a person who can “redefine how customers watch 24/7 linear broadcast TV content". This person will need to design the "end-to-end customer experience for how customers discover and watch Linear TV content".

According to another job listing, Amazon's Prime Video team is also reportedly building a next-generation "linear catalog systems to provide best-in-class linear TV experience to Prime Video customers". Amazon is also “pursuing” licensing deals with partners for live and linear programming.

Amazon's vague terms are all a way of describing a live/broadcast channel.

Keep in mind Amazon has been offering NFL Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video and Twitch. Plus, it plans to start streaming Premier League soccer on Twitch this summer. So, perhaps Amazon is looking to further expand these efforts, while also planning an all-assault on cable TV.