Amazon has announced that Disney+ will be available on its Fire TV streaming devices and Fire tablets when it launches on 24 March in the UK and Ireland.

Disney's much-anticipated video streaming service has been live in the US for some months, and showcases the media empire's vast collection of movies and TV shows, including popular original series' like The Mandalorian.

Users with either Amazon Fire TV sticks or Amazon Fire Tablets will be able to access the service, and that Fire TV users will be able to use Alexa voice control in conjunction with it.

Amazon says you'll be able to use phrases such as "Alexa, open Disney+" or even "Alexa, play/find [name of show]", and if it's on Disney+, it'll find it directly.

Fire Tablet users can access the service by downloading the app on to their tablets, and will be able to download content, as well as streaming it, so they will be able to watch it offline too.

If you're a Fire TV user or Fire Tablet user, you'll be able to sign up for a seven day free trial directly from the Amazon device when the service launches on 24 March. After that, it's £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99.

Alternatively, you can pre-order subscription and save money. If you sign up to an annual subscription any time between now and the launch day you can get twelve months for just £49.99.

squirrel_widget_187869

Once you've signed up and have an account, you can simply log in to the account on your Fire TV or Fire Tablet as soon as the service is live.