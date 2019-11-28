Amazon has bundled up the Harry Potter movies and is heavily discounting collections of all the films, so you can snap up the complete run of all eight movies on Black Friday.

Amazon is discounting across formats, so you can save on DVD, Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray too - or you can shoot for the Hogwarts Collection, with 45 hours of special features included.

The home cinema fan will most likely be drawn to the 4K Ultra HD version. This also comes with the Blu-ray version too and you can grab it for $79.49 on Amazon, saving nearly $100 on the retail price.

If you don't need to go for the highest quality, then you can get the complete collection on Blu-ray for $27.49, saving yourself over $70. You still get all eight movies from the Harry Potter story.

If you're still running a DVD player, then you can take the Harry Potter collection for $22.49 - that's still a $50 saving, but you'd probably be better taking the money you'll save and buying a Blu-ray player so you can enjoy the quality of the higher spec discs!

Finally there's that huge Hogwarts Collection. This has all the movies on Blu-ray, DVD and UltraViolet, as well as the 45 hours of special features. You can pick it up for $84.49 on Amazon, a 66 per cent saving over the regular price.

There are huge savings to be had across the Black Friday sales and you can find all the best deals right here.

