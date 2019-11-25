Premier League on Amazon Prime Video: What to watch on Boxing Day and beyond

After what has turned out to be an exciting World Cup in Qatar, the Premier League returns on Boxing Day - 26 December 2022 - and matches then come thick and fast.

As with the last couple of years, Amazon Prime Video has the live UK rights to the Christmas schedule so you'll be able to watch the 10 fixtures streamed on the platform.

Here are the matches that will be available, when the live programming is due to start, and how to watch them.

Monday 26 December 2022

Brentford v Spurs - 12:00 GMT

Everton v Wolves - 14:30 GMT

Leicester v Newcastle - 14:30 GMT

Crystal Palace v Fulham - 14:30 GMT

Southampton v Brighton - 14:30 GMT

Aston Villa v Liverpool - 17:00 GMT

Arsenal v West Ham - 19:00 GMT

Tuesday 27 December 2022

Chelsea v Bournemouth - 17:00 GMT

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest - 19:00 GMT

Wednesday 28 December 2022

Leeds v Man City - 19:00 GMT

How to watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime

Because the Premier League on Amazon Prime uses the Prime Video app, you can watch on any device that has access to Prime Video, including Fire TV devices, Roku, consoles, smart TVs, Android, iOS and, of course, online.

If you're not already a subscriber, you can get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime and not have to pay a penny to watch the Christmas fixtures. It's up to you then if you want to continue your subscription.