Amazon Prime Premier League games: How to watch the upcoming matches

It's been a long time in the works, but next week will mark a first for the Premier League - a whole round of Premier League fixtures that won't be available via a traditional broadcaster.

Instead, they'll be available exclusively live on Amazon Prime.

Next week will see a full programme of midweek games (10 in total) across Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 December. Every game will be available to stream on Amazon Prime. They will not be available on Sky or BT Sport.

Then, later in December, the programme of Premier League games on Boxing Day is also exclusive to Amazon Prime Video - most of these are taking place during the daytime on 26 December. There is one game on 27 December that's also included.

You can see a full list of the specific games at the bottom of this article.

All Amazon Prime members in the UK will have access to watch the matches live and exclusive matches this December free with their Prime membership; new members can sign up for £7.99 a month. Remember that Amazon offers a 30 day trial for Amazon Prime so yes, you really can sign up, cancel and you'll have access to the games.

You'll be able to watch the games at this special Amazon Prime Video Premier League link. You can also check out the upcoming fixtures there, too.

Because it uses the Amazon Prime Video app, you can watch on any device that has access to Amazon Prime Video including Fire TV devices, Roku, consoles, smart TVs, Android, iOS and, of course, online.

Match of the Day on BBC One is scheduled as usual for a midweek selection of games - it'll be on at 22.45 on Wednesday 4 December. Obviously the game on Thursday 5 December will not be shown. There is usually a Match of the Day on Boxing Day. Again, this will not include the 27 December fixture.

Amazon says that Prime members will also be able to tune in to a goals show hosted by Steve Bower alongside Dion Dublin, Robbie Savage, Tim Sherwood, Joe Cole and Dermot Gallagher.

Amazon is taking a leaf out of the Sky Sports F1 book and throwing a lot of money at the personalities on its coverage in an effort to make a splash.

Pundits including Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Peter Crouch, Roberto Martinez, Lee Dixon, Harry Redknapp, Jermaine Jenas, Alex Scott, Peter Schmeichel and Michael Owen are signed up (why do broadcasters keep on getting Owen on board?).

Hosts include Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour, Jim Rosenthal and Steve Bower, while commentators include Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Connor McNamara, Guy Mowbray and Ian Darke. A decent selection there.

3 December

7:30pm – Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, 8:15pm – Burnley v Man City

7:30pm – Leicester v Watford, Wolves v West Ham, Southampton v Norwich, Chelsea v Aston Villa, Man Utd v Spurs

8:15pm – Liverpool v Everton

7:30pm – Sheffield Utd v Newcastle, 8:15pm – Arsenal v Brighton

12:30pm – Spurs v Brighton

3:00pm – Bournemouth v Arsenal, Chelsea v Southampton, Aston Villa v Norwich, Everton v Burnley, Sheffield Utd v Watford, Crystal Palace v West Ham

5:30pm – Man Utd v Newcastle

8:00pm – Leicester v Liverpool

Still got questions? There's an Amazon Prime Video Premier League overview here