If you use a Fire TV and want to cancel a Prime Video channel or streaming service app subscription, it's not exactly easy to do.

Luckily, Pocket-lint has figured out how, so you don't have to spend another minute clicking around, trying to figure it all out.

The first thing you need to do is ask yourself if the service you want to cancel is an "Amazon Prime Video channel" that you directly subscribed to through the Fire TV or the Amazon Prime Video app. If not, is it a service you've subscribed to through the provider's app? You also need to remember whether you used your Amazon billing information to subscribe. Confused? Allows us to explain...

If you’re a Prime member who uses a Fire TV, you can search for a show like Star Trek Discovery and see the option to watch it through CBS All Access. Amazon will even let you sign up with just a few clicks. Everything will go through your Amazon account, eliminating the need to create a password or enter your information. Doing so means you've subscribed to a Prime Video channel.

Now here's where the problems begin: Prime Video channel subscriptions do not transfer over to a provider's own app or other platforms like the Apple TV and Roku. You can only access them through Prime Video on Fire TV or the Prime Video app on a competing streaming media player such as Apple TV or Roku. So, if CBS All Access is a Prime Video channel of yours, you can't install the CBS All Access app on a device and sign into it.

You'll need to remember that you subscribed to CBS All Access through Prime Video, and you can only access it through there.

So, let's say you go to the CBS All Access website and enter your billing information and sign up for the service that way, or maybe you directly installed the CBS All Access app on your Fire TV and manually signed up there. If so, it's not a Prime Video channel. It's an app you've subscribed to, that's it. You can download and use that app on any supported device, no Prime Video required.

But here is where it gets tricky: If you downloaded a streaming service's provider app directly on your Fire TV device and then used your Amazon billing information to subscribe to the service, you can only manage that subscription on Amazon's website. You cannot manage it on the provider's own website. However, for subscriptions that don't use your Amazon information, you can manage the subscription on the provider's website.

When you want to unsubscribe to a Prime Video channel, follow these steps:

Go to Amazon’s Prime Video Channels page (must be signed into Amazon). Scroll down to Your Channels. Find the channel you want to cancel, and click Cancel Channel next to it.

If you want to cancel a streaming service that you subscribed to using your Amazon billing information, follow these steps: