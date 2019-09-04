Amazon brings JVC TVs with Fire TV OS to the UK

Amazon has spearheaded the launch of even more TVs with the Fire TV OS on - particularly in Europe. There are already a bunch of TVs with Fire TV on sale in the US through a partnership with Best Buy, Toshiba and Insignia and Amazon says these sets have sold phenomenally well, meaning it was a no brainer to extend the lineup elsewhere.

European countries have certainly lagged behind – which explains tonight’s European launch at IFA 2019 – and some of the most interesting stuff is happening in the UK.

JVC – backed by Currys PC World – is launching three 4K HDR LED TVs at 40, 49 and 55-inches. They’ll be sold online by the UK retailer as well as Amazon itself. The range will start at £349 and will support Dolby Vision and HDR 10. They'll be available at Amazon UK as well as at Currys PC World.

In the US, there will be an additional Toshiba 4K HDR 65-incher with Dolby Vision costing $599 to follow up on the existing range available in partnership with Best Buy.

In Germany they’ll get premium OLED TVs - a first for Fire TV. Grundig will sell 55 and 65-inch models starting at 1,200 Euros. There will also be a line-up of other Grundig TVs starting at 260 Euros. There's also a Grundig TV Hands Free Edition that has fully-integrated Alexa.

Finally, there's a new Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, too, developed with Nebula, an Anker brand. It'll cost $230 or £180.

Amazon also launched a partnership with Eurosport and Discovery in Europe. Crucially, that will give Amazon Fire TV users access to the Olympics in Europe starting next year with Tokyo 2020.