There's a new Amazon Fire TV Cube that'll now come to the UK as well as the US

Amazon has revealed a brand new Fire TV Cube, the older version of which has already been out in the US but never made it to Europe. It’s an Alexa device that sits beside your TV and is essentially an Echo and Fire TV in one.

The Fire TV Cube is receiving a significant upgrade – it will come to Europe and the US with support for Dolby Vision up to 60fps and 4K. It'll cost $110/£120 and will be launched on 10 October.

There is also be a bundle deal with the Ring Video Doorbell 2, so expect that to be pushed hard over Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the UK and US especially.

HDMI-CEC will also be on board, so you can control other devices while, as before, the Cube will have far-field mics so you’re not trying to shout ALEXA! above a noisy battle against the First Order.

Amazon has also launched several TVs with Fire TV integrated in Europe, too, following on from earlier success in the US. This includes a line of LED TVs in the UK with JVC and Currys PC World.

It’s five years since Amazon first launched Fire TV and indeed Amazon has also confirmed that Fire TV is the number one streaming media player family in the US, UK, Germany, India, and Japan. We’re guessing that’s based on sales.