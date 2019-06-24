Netgem has integrated Amazon Alexa APIs into its netgem.tv set-top-boxes in order to improve their voice search and control functionality.

While it was already possible use Alexa to control a netgem.tv box, it required longer form requests. That meant you had to include netgem.tv in the request: "Alexa, open netgem.tv and go to BBC One," for example.

Now though, all you need to say is "Alexa, go to BBC One" and it will switch to the channel.

You do need an Alexa-enabled device connect to the same home network, such as an Amazon Echo, in order to use the voice control, but once set-up you can request more than just channel hopping.

The feature adds better voice search: "Alexa, search Killing Eve" will find every season and episode, for example. And, the updated skill also gives control over apps, catch-up TV players from Freeview Play, plus the ability to play, pause, rewind, fast-forward and pull up the guide - all by voice.

"oice Control is rapidly becoming an integral part of how users interact with their devices," said the managing director of Netgem, Sylvain Thevenot.

"The Video Skill APIs represents the latest innovation to enable viewers to better engage with their TV content in an easier, faster and more efficient way. Endless searching and clicking is now kept to a minimum with fast voice control, and losing a remote control is now not an issue in any household."