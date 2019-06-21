Amazon reveals a 4K Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision

Amazon has been working with partners to sell affordable televisions with Amazon's Fire TV platform built-in for the last few years. The company has been selling 4K capable smart televisions in the US for a while now, but now it has revealed the first model to support Dolby Vision.

Dolby Vision has long been pitched as the best HDR (high dynamic range) TV tech out there. It is essentially an expansion on HDR10 that delivers richer and more accurate colours. Meaning when watching films and your favourite TV shows, you get to see them as they were originally intended to be viewed by the director.

This technology used to be limited to high-end televisions, but that's no longer the case. Amazon isn't the first company to include Dolby Vision in an affordable smart TV, but this is the first time it's come with integration with all Echo devices built right in.

The first new 4K Fire TV Edition smart TV is being produced by Toshiba and is available to buy immediately from Amazon and Best Buy. A 55-inch model is available to buy now for $449.99, with 43-inch ($329.99) and 50-inch ($379.99) models coming at the end of the month.

Besides the Dolby Vision support, one of the most interesting features of these new Fire TV Edition televisions is the integration of all Amazon Echo devices. If you're invested in the Alexa ecosystem, then you'll be able to control these televisions by simply talking to your favourite virtual assistant. Whether that's to watch Amazon Prime Video or binge-watch your favourite Netflix show.

Other than the support for Dolby Vision, it seems there isn't much difference between the new Fire TV Edition the previous model. The new model isn't being launched as a replacement, but rather a next-gen option with newer tech. However, if you've been looking for a smart TV better HDR support then this may well be it.

Interesting that the company has also chosen to launch these new televisions in the run-up to Prime Day 2019 as well.