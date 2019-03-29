  1. Home
  TV
  TV news
  Amazon TV news

Amazon might launch a free video news app for Fire TV devices

- It reminds us of Roku Channel

Amazon is developing a free video news app, according to a new report.

The company is making an app that includes news updates from TV networks, The Information reported. Amazon has even talked with news organizations and Verizon (which owns Yahoo News and Finance), all with the goal of distributing their news and content through the app on its Amazon Fire TV streaming devices. If this sounds familiar, it's because it'd be like Roku Channel.

The ad-supported Roku Channel on Roku devices serves up free content from Cheddar, ABC News, Yahoo News and Finance, and more. But Amazon might one-up Roku by offering local news affiliates with national news sources. This would be great for those of us who have cut the cord and are looking for a way to get the latest television news without having to subscribe to another service.

Amazon supposedly wants to launch its video news app sometime this year, giving its customers yet another source of free content. Amazon could even serve up adverts through the video news app, sort of like Roku Channel now does. Roku Channel can also be accessed on third-party devices, and the app itself even has add-on subscriptions like Showtime and Starz, all right inside the app itself.

The Information claimed Amazon even wants to add Alexa to its video news app. Little else is known at this point, however.

