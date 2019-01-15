  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Amazon TV news

Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick

|
Amazon Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

- Old stick, new remote

Amazon has a little update for the original Fire TV Stick - it's bundling the new Fire TV Alexa Voice remote with the original stick from now on.

The new Alexa Voice remote - which now features power, volume and mute buttons - was already being supplied with the recently-launched Fire TV Stick 4K and is also available separately at a 50 percent discount until 28 January. The new Alexa Voice Remote is compatible with the Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K as we said as well as the 2017 Fire TV (3rd Gen, the one that looks like a diamond).

The big advantage of the new buttons is that you can now use the remote to control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver. This worked spectacularly well when we set up the Fire TV 4K with a Q Acoustics M3 soundbar; Amazon's device library is clearly very extensive. 

The new remote is on the right, here: 

Pocket-lintAmazon Fire Tv Stick 4k image 3

Naturally, you're also able to ask Alexa to do basically anything you like including smart home control, adding to your shopping list and, of course, search for shows and control what your Fire TV is doing (moving a few minutes through a programme is particularly effective).

The new remote is not compatible with the first generation Fire TV. 

PopularIn TV
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is $15 off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
What is 8K TV, when is it coming and does it really matter?
Comments