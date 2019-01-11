How does IMDb Freedive work and which movies does it offer?

Amazon-owned IMDb has launched a video streaming service that's free to use. It's called IMDb Freedive.

With this new service, IMDb is expanding its existing video offering beyond short-form original series, trailers, and celebrity interviews. It now offers popular, full-length movies as well as hit TV shows - for free.

Here's what you need to know about it.

You can access IMDb Freedive at www.imdb.com/freedive via a browser on your PC or Mac. You will need to login to IMDb, which you can do either by creating a standalone IMDb account (it's free) or by signing in with your Amazon login credentials.

You can also access Freedive on all Amazon Fire TV devices. Just look for the new IMDb Freedive app in the “Your Apps & Channels” row. Alternatively, on Fire TV, simply say “Alexa, go to Freedive,” to immediately access movies and TV shows.

Amazon added X-Ray from Prime Video to IMDb Freeview. It's powered by IMDb, after all. The feature primarily helps you to learn more about what (or who) you're watching. Get bios, filmographies, facts, trivia, character backstories, soundtrack info, photo galleries, bonus video content, and more. To access X-Ray, click "up" on your TV remote or move your cursor while the video is playing.

At launch, you can see hit movies like Awakenings, Foxcatcher, Memento, Monster, Run Lola Run, The Illusionist, The Last Samurai, Drive, The Ides of March, The People vs Larry Flynt, and True Romance. There are also popular TV shows, such as Fringe, Heroes, The Bachelor, Duck Dynasty, and Without. IMDb original video series, including The IMDb Show, Casting Calls and No Small Parts, are also available to stream on IMDb Freedive.

Amazon said the IMDb Freedive catalogue will continue to evolve, as it plans to regularly add new titles.

Yes. IMDb Freedive is an ad-supported channel. So, unlike Netflix, it serves up ads instead of charging users a monthly subscription free.

IMDb Freedive is available right now in the US. Currently, there's no word on whether the service will come to the UK.