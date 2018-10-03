Amazon has updated its Fire TV Stick media streamer so that it supports 4K, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ videos.

Simply called the Fire TV Stick 4K, it features a new quad-core processor and redesigned antenna, which Amazon said will allow it to stream Ultra HD content despite any congestion. It will be available for pre-order starting today, 3 October for $50 in the US, £50 in the UK.

It will begin shipping on Oct. 31 in the US and Canada. It won't arrive in the UK, Germany or India until 14 November, however. Those in Japan can also order now, with shipping later this year.

Previously, the Fire TV Stick had a price tag of $40 (£40) and only offered 1080p, with no HDR support. If you wanted Dolby Atmos and HDR, you had to get the Fire TV Cube or third-generation Fire TV, though only the Fire TV Cube offered support for Dolby Vision too.

Amazon has also given the Fire TV Stick 4K a new Alexa Voice Remote that lets control your TV and any AV equipment connected to it, similar to the Fire TV Cube. The new remote also has power, volume and mute buttons. The remote further includes "multidirectional infrared technology", so it'll work with auxiliary devices. The remote itself is $30/£30 and works with existing current-generation Fire TV devices.

The new Alexa Voice Remote will ship from 31 October, and Amazon said it will include it with the Fire TV Cube going forward.

Keep in mind this updated device just a couple weeks after Amazon announced a slew of product updates and new hardware, including an Alexa-equipped microwave and wall clock. The company also announced a DVR called Fire TV Recast. Go here for a round-up of all those devices.