Amazon Prime Video will finally support Dolby Atmos surround sound soon.

Already available on a number of platforms, including rival Netflix, Sky Q, Apple TV and 4K Blu-rays, Dolby Atmos soundtracks will be available on supporting Amazon Video content from 31 August.

It will be released first with Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, a new TV series coming to Amazon Prime Video on that day. It is a Prime exclusive show based on the novels by Tom Clancy, that also spawned films such as Clear and Present Danger, The Hunt for Red October and Patriot Games.

Dolby Atmos audio will be supported by the Amazon Fire TV with 4K and the new Fire TV Cube, which is currently only available in the US. There is no word yet on whether the Amazon Video apps for other devices that are Dolby Atmos-enabled will also support the format, such as Xbox One X.

We're also still awaiting news on what other shows and movies will have Dolby Atmos soundtracks, and whether the existing range of digital 4K rentals or purchases will be upgraded. We'll let you know when we find out.

To get Dolby Atmos surround sound you do need compatible audio equipment, like a supporting AV receiver, soundbar or home cinema system. You can find out more in our guide here: How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy.