Amazon 4K Smart TV on the cards for UK, Freeview HD tuner and Fire TV built in

- Amazon 4K TV in testing

- Access Prime Video

Amazon is reportedly looking to expand its own-branded devices to include an Amazon 4K Smart TV.

The Telegraph claims that the online retailer, which is currently hosting its Prime Day sales on thousands of products, is working with a "group of Chinese manufacturers", including Huawei, to make its own television set.

This set will have a 4K Ultra HD resolution, Freeview HD tuner and the ability to watch Prime Video content without the need for a separate set-top-box. Alexa-support will also be built in.

It is in testing by the DTG, it is said, which is the UK's industry body that maintains the country's digital terrestrial broadcast standards.

Amazon is no stranger to working with TV manufacturers for televisions that carry Amazon services. There are several models in the US that are classified as "Fire TV Edition", with Amazon's own Fire TV platform working as those sets' Smart TV systems.

Toshiba and Insignia (Best Buy's own label) are the manufacturers making Fire TV-enabled TVs in the States. However, they are branded Toshiba and Insignia respectively.

The Telegraph report suggests something quite different; the Amazon TV would be branded just that, much like Echo, Kindle and Fire TV devices.

There's no word yet on when the TV might become available - or even if - and Amazon declined to comment to the Telegraph. We'll keep you posted though.

And, in the meantime, you can turn your existing TV into an Amazon Smart one through a 4K Fire TV or Fire TV Stick. They are both on offer now and you can find out more here.

