Get 3 months of premium Amazon Prime Video UK channels for 99p

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is offering Prime Video members three months of Premium Prime Video channels in the UK for just 99p each.

You can choose from Starzplay, Acorn TV, Discovery Channel, History Play, Crime and Investigation and BFI player.

Yes that's right - you can get three months of several channels as part of Amazon Prime Video's UK line-up for absolutely free. The offer is valid until 14 October. And if you cancel your subscription when the 90 days are up, you don't have to pay a single penny more.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the free channels, but once signed in you just have to go to each offers main page to sign up for the free three-month trial. Channels can be accessed through the Amazon Video apps for multiple devices, or watched on a Fire TV.

If you want to keep on with your subscription to any of the channels after the free period has ended, you'll need to pay the regular price. The regular price is £4.99 per channel, so it can work out expensive if you take them all past the 90 days.

Writing by Dan Grabham.