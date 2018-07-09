Get 3 months of paid Amazon Prime Video channels for free

As part of its amazing deals on the build up to Prime Day on 16 July, Amazon is offering some great freebies for Prime Video members.

You can get three months of several "channels" as part of Amazon Prime Video's line-up for absolutely free. And if you cancel your subscription when the 90 days are up, you don't have to pay a single penny more.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the free channels, but once signed in you just have to go to each offers main page to sign up for the free three-month trial. Channels can be accessed through the Amazon Video apps for multiple devices, or watched on a Fire TV.

These are the channels on offer:

MGM - sign up for the MGM channel here

MGM offers classic and modern movies from the famous film studio's back catalogue.

Discovery Channel - sign up for the Discovery Channel here

The Discovery Channel offers a vast selection of documentaries about the world we live in.

Shudder - sign up for the Shudder channel here

Shudder is, quite simply, a movie streaming channel for horror fans.

BFI Player - sign up for the BFI Player channel here

The British Film Institutes own service provides access to cult and curated movies you might not find elsewhere.

If you want to keep on with your subscription to any of the channels after the free period has ended, they will each cost £4.99 per month.

