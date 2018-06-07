Fire TV Cube official: 4K HDR steaming with voice control for your TV, lights and everything else

Amazon has announced another twist on the Fire TV in the form of the Fire TV Cube. If you imagine the functionality of the Fire TV, combine it with an Echo Dot and add in a bit of universal remote control, you've arrived at the Fire TV Cube.

Not only is this an Alexa-powered streaming box for your TV, but it is also able to control other connected devices like a universal remote. That will allow you to use voice to control your soundbar and cable box too for a complete entertainment experience.

To do this, the Fire TV Cube can use HDMI-CEC and IR, although you'll have to make sure you have compatible devices and get everything properly connected.

Fire TV naturally offers a wide range of programmes and the functions here are similar to the regular Fire TV, supporting 4K HDR streaming content as well as offering Dolby Atmos - as long as your TV or receiver supports it.

In addition, the Fire TV Cube picks up the functions of an Echo Dot, with eight microphones and a speaker, so you can talk to Alexa whether your TV is on or off and have it do all those functions you'd ask an Echo to do - like complete smart home control, tell you the weather, or find a local restaurant.

You'll be able to use Alexa to control playback, but also to search, with deep integration from some key services, including Netflix, Hulu, Showtime, ESPN and more - all without having to use a remote.

It's a potent little package in many ways. With Sonos just announcing a soundbar with integrated Alexa, the Fire TV Cube looks like a way to make your existing setup better connected and all for an impressive price.

The Fire TV Cube price is $119.99 and is now available for pre-order, shipping from 21 June. However, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you'll be able to get it for $89.99 on June 7 and June 8 - so don't delay, order today!

There's no word on when it might be available in the UK.