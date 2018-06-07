Amazon wins live Premier League football TV rights from 2019, to show on Amazon Prime

Amazon has secured the rights to show 20 live Premier League football matches on its Prime Video service each season from 2019 to 2022.

Alongside Sky and BT Sport, the streaming service will host games for three seasons, having won one of the two remaining broadcast TV packages available.

Sky and BT previously won the main share of live TV rights during the first rounds of bidding, but it was always thought Amazon was interested to secure some of the matches to offer to its subscribers. Now it has been announced that it was successful in at least part of its bid.

It will offer the matches as part of its Amazon Prime Video subscription, it is said, with all members getting access to the live streams at no extra cost. It does similar with some live sporting events in the US.

The rights package secured by Amazon includes one round of midweek games and one round from a bank holiday - said to be Boxing Day. That results in 20 matches in total.

The other package of 20 matches was successful bought by BT Sport for £90 million, which takes its amount of matches to 52 per season from 2019.

Sky will show the most amount of Premier League football, having previously won 128 matches per season for the same time period.