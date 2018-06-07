Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, release date, price and more on the set-top-box and Echo hybrid

Amazon has officially unveiled a new Fire TV device it calls the Fire TV Cube.

It is essentially a cross between a conventional 4K Fire TV and an Amazon Echo voice-enabled speaker. And it is now available to order in the US.

Here is everything we know about the new device, including the full specifications, release date and pre-order details.

Leaked ahead of its official launch, the Fire TV Cube is a small, cubed set-top-box that combines the full Fire TV streaming experience and an Amazon Echo.

It has a light-up strip along the front, like the light ring around the top of an Echo or Echo Dot. And, like the Polk Alexa-enabled Command Bar (which is a soundbar that also has a light ring), the buttons on the top also copy those found on an Echo.

The device supports 4K HDR video streaming, Dolby Atmos audio and integrates a built-in speaker. It's not quite a full Amazon Echo replacement though, as the sound quality is more Echo Dot than a full-blown Echo speaker. This enables you to use the Alexa voice assistant without having to switch on your TV.

One nifty feature is that its HDMI output is HDMI-CEC enabled, so you can use the box and Alexa to control your TV. You can tell it to raise or lower the volume or even switch the TV on from standby.

The Fire TV Cube has dual-band Wi-Fi built in but also comes with an Ethernet adapter for a wired internet connection. Apart from that, connections include a power port, Micro USB port (where the adapter plugs in), and the previously mentioned HDMI 2.0a output.

You also get wired infrared remote support.

The Cube has access to all the same apps and services as other Fire TV devices, such as Netflix, Hulu and, of course, the entire gamut of Amazon Prime Video content. There are also apps available in the US for ESPN, Fox Now, Showtime, Starz, PlayStation Vue, CBS All Access, and NBC. Plus, like the dongles in the range, Alexa will bring up visual information cards as well as respond to commands by speech.

Here are the specifications for the Amazon Fire TV Cube:

Processor: 1.5GHz quad-core ARM 4xCA53

1.5GHz quad-core ARM 4xCA53 GPU: Mali450 MP3

Mali450 MP3 RAM: 2GB

2GB Storage: 16GB

16GB Wi-Fi: Dual-band (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)

Dual-band (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) Bluetooth: Yes

Yes Voice: Far-field and near-field voice support

Far-field and near-field voice support Ports: HDMI 2.0a, power, Micro UDB, Ethernet (through adapter)

HDMI 2.0a, power, Micro UDB, Ethernet (through adapter) Speaker: Built-in

Built-in Audio formats: Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2ch stereo, HDMI passthrough up to 5.1

Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2ch stereo, HDMI passthrough up to 5.1 Up to 2160p (4K Ultra HD) 60fps, HDR10 support

The Amazon Fire TV Cube has launched in the US initially. We don't yet know when it might also be released in the UK or elsewhere.

The US version is priced at $119.99 and is available for pre-order now right here. It's currently only $89.99 for Prime members in the States, until the end-of-play Friday 8 June.

It will ship from 21 June 2018.

We'll update this round-up as soon as we find out more information about a UK or global release.