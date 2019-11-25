The new Amazon Fire TV Cube is now available at its best-ever price

The new second-generation Fire TV Cube is now available at its lowest ever price for Amazon's Black Friday sale.

The Fire TV Cube is essentially a cross between a conventional 4K Fire TV Stick and an Amazon Echo voice-enabled speaker. Here's everything we know about the new device, including the full specifications, release date and pre-order details.

The Fire TV Cube is a small, cubed set-top-box that combines the full Fire TV streaming experience and an Amazon Echo. Its key feature is that its HDMI output is HDMI-CEC enabled, so you can use the box and Alexa to control your TV as well as your Sky box (UK) or cable box (US).

You can also tell it to raise or lower the volume or even switch the TV on from standby.

It has a light-up strip along the front, like the light ring around the top of an Echo or Echo Dot. And, like the Polk Alexa-enabled Command Bar (which is a soundbar that also has a light ring), the buttons on the top also copy those found on an Echo.

The device supports 4K HDR video streaming, Dolby Atmos audio and integrates a built-in speaker. It's not quite a full Amazon Echo replacement though, as the sound quality is more Echo Dot than a full-blown Echo speaker. This enables you to use the Alexa voice assistant without having to switch on your TV.

The Fire TV Cube has dual-band Wi-Fi built in but also comes with an Ethernet adapter for a wired internet connection. Apart from that, connections include a power port, Micro USB port (where the adapter plugs in), and the previously mentioned HDMI 2.0a output.

You also get wired infrared remote support.

