Amazon Fire TV Cube confirmed, set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
- Appears on Amazon.com
- Multiple leaks show set-top-box device
- First rumoured last year
Amazon has confirmed the existence of a new Fire TV device it calls the Fire TV Cube. However, few other details are known at this time. Officially, at least.
A splash page on Amazon.com simply says "What is Fire TV Cube?" with a box to sign up for more information. It also states that details are "coming soon".
That's it!
But, thanks to a leak at the tail end of last year, we have a good idea of what to expect.
Ahead of the launch of the new, dongle-like 4K Fire TV, AFTVNews published a leaked image of that device plus a small, cubed set-top-box that combines box the full Fire TV experience and an Amazon Echo.
It has a light-up strip along the front, like the Alexa bar around an Echo or Echo Dot.
Even the buttons on the top ape those found on an Echo.
The device will allegedly support 4K HDR and have a built-in speaker, although it is thought to be more Dot than a full-blown Echo speaker. This will essentially enable you to use the Alexa voice assistant without having to switch on your TV.
Since the first leak, Engadget published what is believed to be a page from a manual for an Amazon ethernet adapter. This clearly shows the Fire TV Cube, with the name clearly visible. It shows a power port, Micro USB port (where the adapter plugs in), a HDMI output and what looks to be either an audio line-in or out.
It now seems we'll find out more soon.
- Samsung could be set to release its first MicroLED TVs later this year
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Sky Q now has Spotify and new user interface, other new features still to come
- How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
- Amazon Fire TV Cube confirmed, set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
- Toshiba announces 2018 4K HDR TV choices, with OLED, Dolby Vision and HLG
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Get a whole month of Sky Box Sets through Now TV for £3.50, including brand new Westworld
- Sony XF9005 TV review: Full backlight makes for bloomin' great brightness
Comments