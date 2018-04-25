Amazon Fire TV Cube confirmed, set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon

Amazon has confirmed the existence of a new Fire TV device it calls the Fire TV Cube. However, few other details are known at this time. Officially, at least.

A splash page on Amazon.com simply says "What is Fire TV Cube?" with a box to sign up for more information. It also states that details are "coming soon".

That's it!

But, thanks to a leak at the tail end of last year, we have a good idea of what to expect.

Ahead of the launch of the new, dongle-like 4K Fire TV, AFTVNews published a leaked image of that device plus a small, cubed set-top-box that combines box the full Fire TV experience and an Amazon Echo.

It has a light-up strip along the front, like the Alexa bar around an Echo or Echo Dot.

Even the buttons on the top ape those found on an Echo.

The device will allegedly support 4K HDR and have a built-in speaker, although it is thought to be more Dot than a full-blown Echo speaker. This will essentially enable you to use the Alexa voice assistant without having to switch on your TV.

Since the first leak, Engadget published what is believed to be a page from a manual for an Amazon ethernet adapter. This clearly shows the Fire TV Cube, with the name clearly visible. It shows a power port, Micro USB port (where the adapter plugs in), a HDMI output and what looks to be either an audio line-in or out.

It now seems we'll find out more soon.