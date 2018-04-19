Amazon continues its push into TV, scores exclusive rights to US Open tennis

Following the news last year that Amazon has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the ATP World Tour tennis through Amazon Prime, the retail giant has now announced it has done the same with the US Open tennis championship.

Amazon has agreed a five year agreement with the USTA (United States Tennis Association) to broadcast the tournament, which takes place in August at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Along with live matches, Amazon Prime subscribers will also be able to stream on-demand content, including match highlights, completely free of charge.

If you haven't already signed up to Amazon Prime, you can do so by clicking here.

The US Open Tennis is just the latest in a series of sporting events that Amazon has obtained exclusive rights to broadcast, proving that it means business in becoming a major player in on-demand and live TV.

Other live sports available to stream for Amazon Prime members around the world - of which it was recently reported there are 100 million - include NFL Thursday Night Football, with AVP Pro Beach Volleyball being added later this year.

Not only is Amazon making a serious move into TV broadcasting, but it has also recently agreed a deal with US retailer Best Buy to sell TVs with its Fire TV OS built-in in its US and Canadian stores.