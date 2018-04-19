Amazon continues its push into TV, scores exclusive rights to US Open tennis
Following the news last year that Amazon has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the ATP World Tour tennis through Amazon Prime, the retail giant has now announced it has done the same with the US Open tennis championship.
Amazon has agreed a five year agreement with the USTA (United States Tennis Association) to broadcast the tournament, which takes place in August at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in the UK and Republic of Ireland.
Along with live matches, Amazon Prime subscribers will also be able to stream on-demand content, including match highlights, completely free of charge.
If you haven't already signed up to Amazon Prime, you can do so by clicking here.
The US Open Tennis is just the latest in a series of sporting events that Amazon has obtained exclusive rights to broadcast, proving that it means business in becoming a major player in on-demand and live TV.
Other live sports available to stream for Amazon Prime members around the world - of which it was recently reported there are 100 million - include NFL Thursday Night Football, with AVP Pro Beach Volleyball being added later this year.
Not only is Amazon making a serious move into TV broadcasting, but it has also recently agreed a deal with US retailer Best Buy to sell TVs with its Fire TV OS built-in in its US and Canadian stores.
- Netflix may soon move from small screen to big screen cinema so it can compete for awards
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Amazon continues its push into TV, scores exclusive rights to US Open tennis
- Samsung Q9FN TV review: The big, bright, back-lit QLED boss
- Amazon Fire TV Edition smart televisions with Alexa coming to Best Buy later this year
- 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
- ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
- Apple TV 4K review: A long-awaited boost to the premium streamer
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
Comments