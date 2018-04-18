Amazon Fire TV Edition smart televisions with Alexa coming to Best Buy later this year

Televisions with Amazon's Fire TV platform built-in have been around for the last year but not on the scale expected for the coming months in 2018.

That's because the company has signed a deal with Best Buy to sell Fire TV Edition sets in US and Canadian stores from this summer.

More than 10 smart TVs from Insignia and Toshiba will be stocked, with each featuring Amazon's Fire TV platform without the need for a Fire TV Stick or 4K Fire TV. There will be a mixture of HD and 4K models.

Each of the TVs will also have Alexa voice assistant capabilities built-in. They can also be paired with a separate Echo device for external voice control.

Prices are yet to be revealed.

"These Fire Edition smart TVs by Insignia and Toshiba deliver beautiful visuals and all the movies and TV shows you love, with an experience that gets better every day with Alexa. We could not have a better partner in this endeavour," said Amazon's founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos.

You can find out more about Amazon Fire TV Edition sets from a dedicated page on Amazon.com.

At present, there are seemingly no plans to release Fire TV Edition smart tellies outside of the US or Canada.

You can, of course, add an Amazon Fire TV Stick to an existing TV in the UK, for 1080p video playback, or opt for a Fire TV with Ultra HD playback if you own a 4K HDR set.