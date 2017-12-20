Amazon Fire TV devices now let you browse the web via Silk and Firefox

Amazon has opened up web browsing to Fire TV users.

The online retailer announced that, starting 20 December, all owners of the Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick will be able to browse the web on those devices via Amazon's Silk browser or Mozilla's Firefox browser. This a global rollout, so whether you live in the US or the UK, you'll be able to use either browser to access the web and visit popular sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Yahoo, Reddit, and more.

You can also access video sharing services and cloud photo sites, according to Amazon's press release. However, the company did not specifically mention YouTube.com. Remember, Google recently announced that it would pull YouTube from Fire TV and Amazon's Echo Show on 1 January 2018. But this new web-browsing feature could be a tricky workaround for Fire TV users who want to access YouTube.

Google may still figure out a way to block Silk from accessing YouTube, however, so this workaround might not pan out. We've contacted Google and Amazon for more information. In the meantime, Mozilla is highlighting its Firefox browser as an easy way to watch YouTube videos, while Amazon, of course, is touting its Silk browser as being optimised for use on the Fire TV and with the Fire TV remote.

Check out Pocket-lint's Fire TV tips and tricks guide for more details on how to fully leverage Amazon's streaming media devices.